Roseanne Barr Lashes out at Co-Star Michael Fishman: ‘You Throw Me Under the Bus’

Roseanne Barr lashed out at former Roseanne co-star Michael Fishman, who returned to the show as D.J. Conner, after he issued a lengthy statement in reaction to Barr’s racially insensitive tweet Tuesday.

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

After Fishman wrote that he was “devastated” for his co-workers following the show’s cancellation, Barr wrote that he threw her “under the bus.”

Replying to Fishman’s statement on Twitter, Barr wrote, “i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know [it. ME.] You throw me under the bus. nice!”

Fishman began his statement: “Today is one of the hardest in my life. I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience that welcomed us into their homes. Our cast, crew, writers, and production staff strived for inclusiveness, with numerous storylines designed to reflect inclusiveness. The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

In the second paragraph of the statement, Fishman stood directly against Barr’s tweet, which compared former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

“I condemn these statements vehemently, they are reprehensible and intolerable. Contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society. I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive. I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue,” he added.

The 36-year-old explained why he addressed the comments at all, rather than remain silent, saying he wanted to ensure he was not complacent with Barr’s words.

“While am I going to miss being part of the ABC family, I believe that to sit back or remain silent in an attempt to distance myself from the actions/statements of others would unintentionally endorse or placate those statements which I find truly offensive,” Fishman continued.

Barr also lashed out at her former co-star Sara Gilbert, after Gilbert wrote that she was “disappointed” in Barr’s “abhorrent” remarks.

“Wow! unreal,” Barr wrote in response to one of Gilbert’s tweets.

Wow! unreal. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr apologized for her comment Tuesday morning, the same day it made headlines.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me – my joke was in bad taste,” she wrote, also adding that she was “leaving Twitter.”

But her Twitter absence lasted mere hours until she was back with another slew of tweets, starting with another apology.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!” she wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”

She urged her fans not to boycott ABC and followed up with yet another apology, this one a bit more defiant.

“I’m sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers. so, go away if u don’t like it. I will handle my sadness the way I want to. I’m tired of being attacked & belittled more than other comedians who have said worse,” she wrote in another since-deleted tweet.