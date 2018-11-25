Roseanne Barr’s Fans Reach out After Heart Attack Rumors Surface

Roseanne Barr’s fans reached out to the comedian after she cleared up rumors of a heart attack.

Barr was the subject of some disheartening rumors this week, claiming that she had suffered a heart attack. According to a report by PEOPLE, the idea first began circulating on a livestream by Sputnik News radio host Lee Stranahan, and then spread like wildfire. On Sunday, Barr herself took to Twitter to clarify.

“I’m fine,” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself wearing a novelty T-shirt. “I was the victim of a prank. I’ve had no medical issues. I’m spending time at home with my family and relaxing.”

Barr’s legion of loyal fans replied with gratitude and joy, elated that the former sitcom star was okay. Many condemned the prank and the prankster, while others were just pleased that things had worked out okay.

“Heart attacks are not funny,” one person wrote. “Hope whoever pulled this ‘prank’ never loses someone to a heart attack like I have.”

Many people had bizarre theories about the particulars of the prank. They insisted that something mysterious had happened behind the scenes, as Stranahan’s phone showed a call from Barr’s phone. They went over the particulars at length.

“Either someone hacked your phone and has been listening to your voicemail, or you (or a friend of yours with access to your phone/voicemail) decided to play a joke on Lee,” someone asserted. “Can you rule the latter out?”

Many people had other ideas, with some suggesting grimly that Barr had instigated the prank to “gauge social media reaction” to her own passing. Others who had been watching the stream thought that Barr was opposed to Stranahan’s speech on Zionism, and called in to interrupt him and put a stop to it.

Either way, all of her followers took the news of Barr’s health happily. Inevitable, many of the replies begged her to find a way to return to TV, either joining the cast of The Conners or replacing it with Roseanne again.

“Glad to hear. I hope they bring your character back to [The Conners,]” one fan wrote. “Show [is] just not the same without you. This pic I took of you from the 1980s.”

Barr was fired by ABC after making racist comments on Twitter. She has a long history of conspiracy theories and offensive remarks on social media, perhaps explaining her more reserved composure in recent months.