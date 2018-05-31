Roseanne Barr Cost Herself Millions With ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

Roseanne Barr’s racially insensitive tweet about a former Obama aide not only cost her her mega successful ABC Roseanne revival, but also millions of dollars.

Roseanne Barr’s $80 million networth is expected to take a major hit as a result of Tuesday morning’s tweet that likened Valeria Jarrette to the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”

The tweet, which immediately faced backlash from all corners of social media, ultimately led Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment, to announce that the network had canceled its previously promised second season of the Roseanne revival, which writers and those behind the scenes had begun working on on Tuesday.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Dungey said in a statement.

Although it is not known how much Barr was contracted to make, given that she made an estimated $250,000 per episode during the revival’s first season, according to a report from Variety, and the success that the first season brought for the network, it is not hard to imagine that her new contract upped that number. Considering that season 10 of the series consisted of nine episodes and the revival’s second season, the sitcom’s 11th overall, was slated for 13 episodes, it is likely that Barr will lose out on millions.

It is also likely that the 65-year-old will not be finding work on the small screen anytime soon to make up for the lost revenue, as her talent agency, ICM Partners, announced that they would no longer be representing her as a result of her “disgraceful” and “unacceptable” Twitter statements.

“What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client,” an internal note to all ICM employees read.

Roseanne executive producer Dave Caplan also delivered hard news, stating his belief that Barr will likely not be returning to TV anytime soon.

“I would be surprised if [Barr] returned in any form. I think she probably has personal things she needs to deal with. I don’t think there’s any room for any kind of conservativism on TV that borders on racism,” he said.

If Barr is hoping to get back into stand-up comedy, that likely will not come easy, either, as her lone show for 2018 has been cancelled by its venue, MGM National Harbor.