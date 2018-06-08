Rose McGowan Breaks Down in Tears After Learning of Anthony Bourdain’s Death

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead Friday morning of an apparent suicide, and social media has been reeling from the loss in the hours since.

Actress Rose McGowan responded to Bourdain’s death with an emotional video, sharing a clip of herself crying and urging those who need it to seek help.

“To those considering suicide, please don’t. Please call for help because it’s a permanent solution to a temporary problem,” she said in the clip. “It’s not forever. And the world would not be better off without you.”

Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

McGowan is close with Bourdain’s girlfriend, actress Asia Argento, and acknowledged her friend’s loss in the video.

“Oh Asia Argento, you’ve been through so much,” she said. “Anthony, why? Please call a suicide hotline. This will affect people all over the globe because Bourdain was international.”

The Charmed star expounded upon her feelings in her caption, writing that she is “so mad” at the late chef.

Argento, like McGowan, was a Harvey Weinstein accuser, with several stars including Olivia Munn and Amber Tamblyn voicing their support for her on social media as well.

Munn wrote that her “heart is broken” for Argento.

My heart is broken for my sweet friend @AsiaArgento. … Anthony Bourdain💔 — om (@oliviamunn) June 8, 2018

Tamblyn’s tweet sought to lift up and protect her “sister.”

Witches: please prepare the strongest protection spell you have for our sister Asia Argento today. Please lift her up with all the love and light your conjuring is capable of casting. #AnthonyBourdain — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 8, 2018

CNN announced Bourdain’s death in a statement Friday morning.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the statement read. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).