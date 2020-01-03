Rose McGowan Speaks out After Iran Comments, Does ‘Not Want Any More American Soldiers Killed’

Rose McGowan is speaking out shortly after her recent controversial Iran comments, and explaining how her prior frustrations stem from not wanting “any more American soldiers killed.” In a new tweet posted Friday morning, McGowan wrote, how she “freaked out” because “we may have any impending war.”

“Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power,” she wrote. “It’s our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it.”

Many other Twitter users have since replied to her new post, voicing their own thoughts on the contentious take from the Scream and Charmed actress.

This why, Rose, it’s always a good idea to wait 24-48 hours to respond.

THERE IS NO IMPENDING WAR COMING.

These lethal terrorists already murdered American Citizens, and were ready to murder more.

Just breath… — Colleen (@KosloskyColleen) January 3, 2020

“Presidents take out bad guys all the time so we can ALL (not just the 52%) sleep better at night. Hate Trump?” one user wrote. “That’s what elections are for. Most of you Hollywood folks really should enjoy your wealth & freedom more. In Iran you would not be so lucky. Especially gays & women.”

“You’re a wealthy white woman, with incredible access to resources. You don’t go to war. You don’t have the right to ‘freak out.’ Black and brown people are dying as a result of your freaking out that will keep a racist, misogynistic president elected,” someone else tweeted to McGowan.

Rose, this was your Hanoi Jane (Fonda) moment, your Dixie Chicks-Iraq War moment. It’s going to re-define you for a long, long time. I don’t support Trump & I question the reasoning & wisdom of this action, but that doesn’t change the fact that Iran is the enemy. — ✡️ MG ✡️ #ImpeachmentIsForever (@knitvspurl) January 3, 2020

McGowan’s newest tweet comes after she commented on the death of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani — which was the result of a U.S. airstrike ordered by President Trump on Thursday night — by apologizing to the people of Iran.

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us,” she wrote, then adding a hashtag for Soleimani.

The apology tweet caused quite a backlash as well.

“I did myself a favor and blocked Rose McGowan. I have tried to have sympathy, because she’s dealt with some crap. But calling our country a terrorist regime is an insult and a slap in the face to people who truly live like that. Perhaps she should move to Iran,” wrote one user.

Photo Credit: Getty Images