Rose McGowan Reacts to Asia Argento Sexual Assault Payoff Report: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Rose McGowan, a fierce #MeToo activist and close friend of Asia Argento, says her “heart is broken” after it was reported that Argento arranged for a payoff of hundreds of thousands of dollars to a man who accused her of sexual assault when he was 17 in 2013.

Rather than fully distancing herself from the Italian actress and filmmaker, McGowan suggested to “be gentle” as “the truth of the situation” surrounding Argento is not yet known.

McGowan and Argento have been steadfast allies over the past year, standing up for victims’ rights and the #MeToo movement together. Both are Harvey Weinstein accusers, and McGowan publicly supported Argento following the suicide of Argento’s boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain.

“I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago,” McGowan wrote early Monday morning. “Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere.”

Hours later, she sent another tweet: “None of us know the truth of the situation and I’m sure more will be revealed. Be gentle.”

In an open letter she wrote about the death of Bourdain in June, McGowan called Argento a “remarkable human and brave savior.”

McGowan did not directly mention the New York Times report that ran late Sunday, revealing that Argento has arranged a deal to pay actor/musician Jimmy Bennett $380,000. The Times reported that the alleged assault happened two months after Bennett’s 17th birthday in a California hotel room when Argento was 37. Court documents reportedly included a selfie of the two lying in bed, which Bennett agreed to give up, as well as its copyright, to Argento.

Argento’s lawyer, Carrie Goldberg, has not made an official comment as of Monday morning. Bennett’s lawyer, Gordon K. Sattro, told the Times that “In the coming days Jimmy will continue doing what he has been doing over the past months and years, focusing on his music.”

The newspaper also reports that Bourdain, who died in June, “helped Ms. Argento navigate the matter,” although additional details about his involvement were not available. When Argento came forward last year with her accusation that Weinstein forced oral sex upon her in 1997, Bourdain tweeted to his girlfriend, “I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world.”

Weinstein has denied allegations of sexual assault against him. In May, he was indicted on two counts of rape and a single count of criminal sex acts. Additional charges, including a count of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and a forcible sexual act against another woman, were added months later. He denies one of the rape charges as consensual and is pushing for the dismissal of the charge.