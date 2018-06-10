Rose McGowan Shares Message About Anthony Bourdain After Tearful Video

Rose McGowan is continuing to process the passing of Anthony Bourdain in a new post on Twitter.

Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France on Friday morning. His passing was death by suicide, though the investigation is ongoing. McGowan has been speaking out about the sudden loss on social media ever since, alternately mourning Bourdain and expressing her fury at him for apparently taking his own life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Through space and time, Anthony. Your love will find you again. pic.twitter.com/XBod1vDZ8k — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018



Early on Saturday morning, McGowan continued by tweeting about Bourdain’s girlfriend, actress Asia Argento. She posted a screenshot of Argento’s most recent Instagram post featuring Bourdain, adding: “Through space and time, Anthony. Your love will find you again.”

McGowan has made a number of posts about Bourdain’s passing. On Friday, she even posted a tearful video of herself speaking directly to the TV host, even though he was already gone.

“Anthony I am so mad at you,” McGowan wrote. “You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back.”

The video has since been deleted.

McGowan also repeatedly shared suicide prevention hotline numbers. On Saturday, she posted a video taken above the clouds, writing the lyrics to an entire verse of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” in the caption.

In many of her posts, McGowan referenced Argento. The two have stood in solidarity against Harvey Weinstein, who alleged sexually assaulted both of them in the past. Bourdain supported Argento throughout the entirety of the case, and McGowan seemed to feel that he had abandoned her at a critical time.

“Asia loves you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Your daughter loves you. Anna and Nicola love you. You were not just loved, your were beloved. And you chose a permanent solution to a temporary problem.”

“She needed you,” she continued. “We all needed you. Please if you are at the edge, reach out to a hotline or a doctor. Do not choose a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Oh, Bourdain. Please come back. Asia. My Asia. Who has been through more than most could bear. I wrap my arms around you.”

Argento posted her own message on Instagram on Friday.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” she wrote. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”



If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).