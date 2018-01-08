Rose McGowan’s Docuseries Calls out Hollywood Predators: ‘I Wish I Had More Middle Fingers’

The first trailer for Rose McGowan‘s docuseries about sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood aired Sunday during the Golden Globes, and it shows the actress fighting to break the stigma surrounded by abuse.

“I was in the middle of my second movie for his company, and I get assaulted,” she said in the first look at E!‘s Citizen Rose. “And I decided not to stay silent.”

“I knew others were out there, and I knew it was a lot of us,” she added.

McGowan was one of the first women to publicly accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault last year.

The New York Times reported that McGowan was part of a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 following an encounter in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival. The $100,000 payout was “not to be construed as an admission” by Weinstein, but intended to “avoid litigation and buy peace,” according to a legal document reportedly reviewed by the NYT.

Since the Times‘ expose in October, over 50 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Citizen Rose aims to document the Charmed actress’ journey as an outspoken advocate for women’s rights and the #MeToo movement.

“Being brave doesn’t mean your ankles don’t shake and that you’re not scared,” she said in the trailer. “I wish I had more middle fingers.”

Rose recently slammed the all-black dress code at the Golden Globes, in which actors and actresses wore black in order to show solidarity with survivors of assault and harassment.

“Not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery,” she tweeted.

Citizen Rose premieres with a two-hour special on E! on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.