Rose McGowan Cancels Appearances After Public Spat

In the wake of a public spat with a transgender rights activist, Rose McGowan has canceled all of her upcoming appearances.

The actress took to her Twitter on Friday to make the announcement, tweeting, “I am canceling upcoming public appearances because I have given enough. I have given beauty, in return I was VERBALLY ASSAULTED for two full minutes [at Barnes & Noble] by an actor paid to verbally assault a woman who has been terrorized by your system.”

“And no ONE in that room did anything. And everyone from my publicists, assistants, managers and every person sitting in their chairs frozen by their weakness, a weakness called COMPLICITY. The truth is you all failed me. Again. And again. And again,” the former Charmed star added.

The confrontation started while McGowan was attending a book signing event at a Barnes & Noble in New York City.

An audience member stood up and very bluntly addressed McGowan’s 2017 appearance on Ru Paul’s podcast, “What’s the Tee?”. The actress’ interview was somewhat controversial as some of her statements were perceived to suggest that she didn’t consider trans women to be real women.

“I have a suggestion. Talk about what you said on RuPaul. Trans women are dying and you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women. We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often,” the woman said.

She continued by saying, “There was a trans woman killed here a few blocks [away]. I have been followed home —,” but it was at this point that McGowan interrupted her.

“Hold on. So am I. We are the same. My point was, we are the same. There’s an entire show called ID channel, a network, dedicated to women getting abused, murdered, sexualized, violated, and you’re a part of that, too, sister. It’s the same,” McGowan fired back.

“You do nothing for them. Trans women are in men’s prisons. And what have you done for them?” the woman asked. “What have you done for women?” McGowan inquired back.

The exchange between the two women reportedly turned into a shouting match, according to Page Six, with the audience member eventually being escorted away by security.

As the woman was hurried away, McGowan continued to deride her by saying, “Don’t label me, sister. Don’t put your labels on me. Don’t you f—ing do that. Do not put your labels on me. I don’t come from your planet. Leave me alone. I do not subscribe to your rules. I do not subscribe to your language. You will not put labels on me or anybody. Step the f— back. What I do for the f—ing world and you should be f—ing grateful. Shut the f– up. Get off my back. What have you done? I know what I’ve done, God d— it.”

She later added, “And you can label this thing as a breakdown. That, motherf—ers, is a breakdown. Maybe not for me, but for you. I might have information you want. I might know s— that you don’t. So f—ing shut up. Please systemically. For once. In the world. You know what I’m talking about. Just tell the God-d—ed truth. Stop boxing everybody into s—. I didn’t agree to your cis f—ing world. OK? F— off.”

Finally, McGowan read some excerpts from her new book Brave, and ended the signing, but not before saying, “My name is Rose McGowan and I am obviously f—ing brave.”