Rose McGowan’s First Tweets After Her Drug Charges

Rose McGowan wasted no time after being released from police custody on Tuesday to share her “mood” on social media.

The Charmed actress turned herself in to a magistrate’s office in Loudoun County, Virginia, in response to an outstanding felony warrant from January on the charge of drug possession.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, then McGowan’s fast fingers took to Twitter.

McGowan’s first tweet following her arrest featured a GIF of her character from a Grindhouse film. In the clip, her character looks on as flames engulf her surroundings. “#CurrentMood,” she captioned the tweet.

Followers were torn on their opinions of the actress’ first message following her arrest.

Some supported McGowan, who is also at the center of Hollywood’s sexual misconduct exposé after she claimed Harvey Weinstein sexually abused her.

Like McGowan, some supporters believe the actress’ legal troubles are connected to her accusations against a powerful entertainment industry leader.

“Are they trying to silence me?” she tweeted previously. “There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of horsesh*t.”

Others couldn’t look past the actress’ passive aggression after two baggies of cocaine were found in her wallet when she left it on a plane in Virginia, leading to her arrest.

watching your career go up in flames? — fozziebear (@Bogsleeper) November 15, 2017

McGowan posted another tweet a few hours later, telling fans, “Well today was fun.”

Well today was fun pic.twitter.com/OHqXINltjS — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 15, 2017

After being released from custody until her court appearance on Thursday, McGowan spoke to a reporter for The New Yorker to maintain her innocence.

“I will clearly plead not guilty,” she said.

Her attorney Jim Hundley wrote to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney to ask that the charges be dismissed.

“Depending on when and where the wallet was lost, individuals other than Ms. McGowan had access to the wallet for somewhere between approximately 5 hours 40 minutes and more than 11 hours,” Hundley wrote in a memorandum, claiming that the drugs could have been planted.

McGowan claims she had no use for cocaine during her trip in January, as she visited to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., the following day.

“Imagining I’m going into sisterly solidarity, I can think of nothing more opposed to that, energetically, that I would want in my body at that moment,” she told The New Yorker.

Photo credit: Instagram / @rosemcgowan, @josefjassophoto