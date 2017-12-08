Rose McGowan Slams Fellow ‘Charmed’ Star Alyssa Milano for Supporting Harvey Weinstein’s Ex

Rose McGowan tweeted that Alyssa Milano‘s support for Harvey Weinstein‘s estranged wife Georgina Chapman made her “want to vomit.”

“Georgina is doing very well,” Milano, who starred on Charmed with McGowan, told Megyn Kelly Tuesday on Today. “She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation.”

Milano said Chapman is “very sad,” adding, “This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves too. She’s a good woman.”

“You make me want to vomit,” McGowan wrote Friday morning, including a link to the PEOPLE story on Milano’s comments. “You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one – People.”

You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one – People https://t.co/XCdTWyp4dd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

McGowan later suggested Milano and Chapan should “call up” Bill Cosby’s wife Camille.

Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

Milano didn’t directly respond to McGowan. She did tweet an Ursula K. Le Guin quote Friday afternoon.

“When you light a candle, you also cast a shadow,” the actress wrote.

“When you light a candle, you also cast a shadow.”

– Ursula K. Le Guin#FridayFeeling — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 8, 2017

McGowan has been one of the most outspoken victims of Weinstein. She was mentioned in the Oct. 5 New York Times report, which revealed that McGowan took a $100,000 settlement from Weinstein after an incident in a 1997 hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.

McGowan has also accused Weinstein of rape, a charge he denies. The Scream actress was also reportedly on a “hit list” of people who had knowledge of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.

McGowan appeared on TIME Magazine’s “The Silence Breakers” Person of the Year cover. As for Milano, she helped spread the #MeToo movement on Twitter, revealing that she was also sexually harassed in the past.

Chapman, a fashion designer, said she was leaving Weinstein after the allegations were made public and has met with divorce lawyers.

