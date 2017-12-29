‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Star Rose Marie Dies at 94

Rose Marie, who played Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, died Thursday. She was 94 years old.

Her publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed her death on Marie’s website. She died at 2 p.m. in Van Nuys, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marie was born Rose Marie Mazetta on Aug. 15, 1923 in New York City. She had possibly the longest career in show business. She was 3 years old when she won an Atlantic City amateur contest and became a child star as “Baby Rose Marie.” She appeared in several short talkies in the late 1920s, and earned a contract at Paramount.

As an adult, Marie became a star again as the quick-witted Sally Rogers. After five seasons and three Emmy nominations, she moved on to The Doris Day Show. Her death leaves Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke and Larry Matthews as the only surviving stars of the show.

I was so sad to learn of the passing of Rosemarie. There’s never been a more engaging & multi-talented performer. In a span of 90 years, since she was four, dear Rosie performed on radio, in vaudeville, night clubs, films, TV, & Vegas & always had audiences clamoring for “more!!” — carl reiner (@carlreiner) December 29, 2017

Marie was also a frequent star on Hollywood Squares, becoming the only original cast member to appear on every incarnation of the game show.

Marie continued making an impact into the 21st Century. In 2001, she finally got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and published her best-selling memoir Hold The Roses in 2006. In 2008, some of her memorabilia joined the Smithsonian.

In 2017, Marie was the subject of Jason Wise’s Wait For Your Laugh documentary. She also gained a following on Twitter, with over 125,000 followers.

Marie was married to Bobby Guy from 1946 until his death in 1964. She is survived by her daughter, Georgiana Marie “Nooper” and her son-in-law, Steven Rodrigues. The family asks for donations to Thrive and Heaven Helper’s instead of flowers.

Photo credit: Facebook / Rose Marie