Rosamund Pike Claims James Bond Movie Audition Required Her to Strip Down

Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike said she was asked to strip down to her underwear during an audition for a James Bond movie at the beginning of her career.

During an interview for an Audible Session to promote the audiobook of Jane Austen’s Sense & Sensibility she recently recorded, Pike said the incident occurred during an audition for the 2002 movie Die Another Day. She was only 21 at the time and refused to strip down, a decision that earned her the respect of a producer.

“My first audition was for a Bond film and I remember them saying I was to drop my dress and appear in my underwear,” Pike said, reports The Hollywood Reporter. “On the day, I don’t know how I got the resolve and strength of mind, but I just thought ‘Actually sod that, if they’re gonna see me in my underwear, they better give me the job.’ So, I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to take off a dress in the audition for this tape to be sent around Los Angeles and to be judged on that.’”

Pike said she was required to go to the audition in formal wear, so she wore a silk gown that belonged to her grandmother. Although a costume designer praised the gown, the designer told her it was right for a Bond movie.

“‘That’s a very beautiful dress, but in Bond films we wear things a little more like this’, and she held up three pieces of string,” Pike, 39, recalled.

“I realized I was in a completely different world and way out of my depth. So, I put on this shimmering sheath, or whatever the order of the day was, but I didn’t drop it,” she said.

Despite not dropping her gown during the audition, Pike still got the role as Miranda Frost opposite Pierce Brosnan as Bond. Pike said she never felt uncomfortable during filming.

After the #MeToo movement began, several actresses shared uncomfortable audition stories. Several women accused actor Steven Segal of sexual misconduct during auditions at his home.

In July, Mira Sorvino told the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that an Oscar-winning director made her feel uncomfortable with a sexually charged comment. She also claimed a casting director gagged her with a condom when she was auditioning for a horror film when she was 16.

“I realized that one of my very first auditions when I was 16, I was completely treated inappropriately by the casting director,” Sorvino recalled. “In order to scare me for this horror movie scene, he tied me to a chair, he bruised my arm and, I was 16 years old, and then he gagged me, and I was all game because I’m trying to be scared for the scene.”

Before Die Another Day, Pike appeared on the small screen in the U.K. Afterwards, she starred in Pride & Prejudice, An Education, Jack Reacher and last year’s Hostiles. She earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in David Fincher’s Gone Girl.

