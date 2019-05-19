‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals Liposuction Before and After Photos

Talk about “swole goals”! Jersey Shore star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro revealed he underwent high-definition laser liposuction in an attempt to bring back his six-pack after welcoming daughter, Ariana Sky last April with estranged ex, Jen Harley.

Detailed in an episode of The Doctors that aired Friday, Ortiz-Magro admitted his appearance was a struggle for him and decided to get liposuction abs — a procedure his surgeon admitted “wasn’t even available 10 years ago.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After welcoming his daughter last year, Ortiz-Magro shared with The Doctors that because he was so wrapped up with parenting his infant, he never had enough time to work out.

While in conversation with the hosts via telephone, Ortiz-Magro, who was recovering from the procedure, shared a photo just moments after the surgery, where his abs looked instantly defined.

“I’m feeling like complete crap,” the 33-year-old said with a laugh. “I’m definitely excited to show off the new abs.”

Ortiz-Magro’s procedure was performed by plastic surgeon, Dr. Christopher Khorsandi, who also joined in the conversation on the daytime series, reminding the audience how it isn’t a “normal liposuction.”

While Ortiz-Magro showed off his abs in a photo shared to his Instagram shortly around the procedure, Khorsandi warned those interested should be aware that not every doctor can handle it, especially how “high-definition liposuction can be dangerous in the wrong hands.”

In a video clip detailing Ortiz-Magro’s procedure, Khorsandi is shown talking to the MTV personality, revealing that his six-pack will be “completely defined” for years to come.

Ortiz-Magro went on to reveal how his life has changed so much since welcoming his daughter.

“If you’re a fan of Jersey Shore, you know that I was one of the biggest fitness freaks in the house, always eating healthy and my protein shakes, all that crazy stuff,” he continued, “It’s true when they say, you realize when you get older, you don’t burn fat when you get older. I’m realizing that right now.”

“Now I have a French fry and a cheeseburger and I gain 13 pounds,” he said.

“You just gotta keep this up in the gym,” Dr. Khorsandi explained, “And he’s gonna be just fine. That sick-pack is there to stay.”

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images