Ron Sexton, Comedian and Bob & Tom's Donnie Baker, Dead at 52

Comedian Ron Sexton has passed away at just 52 years old. The Indianapolis Star reported Saturday that the comedian, known for voicing Donnie Baker on radio program The Bob & Tom Show, died yesterday while in Ohio for a show. His family initially confirmed his passing on Facebook, while Bob & Tom host Tom Griswold wrote a statement about his passing on social media and the impact that Sexton leaves behind.

"We are sad to confirm that Ron Sexton, longtime member of the ensemble cast of 'The Bob & Tom Show,' died Friday in Ohio while on tour with his stand-up comedy show," Griswold shared. "Ron was known by millions of listeners of 'The Bob & Tom Show' for the indelible comedic characters he played on-air – including Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, and Floyd the Trucker, as well as his spot-on celebrity impersonations. Ron was a much-loved colleague and friend, and we will miss him greatly. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with 'The Bob & Tom Show,' and we will remember him with love and gratitude."

Sexton made his debut as Donnie Baker in 2005 on The Bob & Tom Show, dropping stories about a beat he always had for sale and even having a few frequent punchlines. As of now, his cause of death has yet to be revealed, but evidently, back in January, a man was charged with attempted murder of the comedian, according to Fox59. Sexton reportedly told police the shooter was the husband of a woman he was seeing. Along with attempted murder, the man was also charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun.

The Bob & Tom Show was established by Bob Kevolan and Tom Griswold at a radio station in Indianapolis back in 1983 and has been nationally syndicated since 1995. Ron Sexton voiced a total of 11 characters on the show, and it's clear that he made an impact on many people. The Bob & Tom Show will definitely not be the same without Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, and the rest of Sexton's beloved characters, and for listeners, it's going to be hard to listen to the show knowing that they won't be coming back. Our condolences go out to Sexton's family and loved ones during this difficult time.