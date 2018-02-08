Roman Polanski Accuser Shames Quentin Tarantino for Saying She ‘Wanted It’

Samantha Geimer say Quentin Tarantino is wrong for saying that she wanted to have sex when director Roman Polanski raped her at 13 years old in 1977.

Geimer spoke to the New York Daily News recently about the resurfaced audio of a 2003 Tarantino interview with Howard Stern in which Tarantino says he didn’t believe Polanski had raped her, but ust had sex with the minor.

“He was wrong. I bet he knows it,” Geimer, 54, said. “I hope he doesn’t make an a— of himself and keep talking that way.”

“I’m not upset, but I would probably feel better if he realizes now that he was wrong, after 15 years, after hearing the facts,” she said. “Nobody has to be pissed off on my behalf. I’m okay.”

In the interview that resurfaced on Jezebel Monday, Tarantino can be heard saying that Geimer “wanted to have it and dated the guy” when she was 13. The director doubled down when Stern and co-host Robin Quivers argued that it was wrong given her age: Geimer “was down with this,” Tarantino said. He also said he doesn’t consider statutory rape as serious as rape, saying Polanski only “had sex with a minor. That’s not rape.”

“He is obviously incorrect. Hopefully by now he knows that it didn’t happen that way,” Geimer responded.

Geimer told the Daily News that she’s a fan of Tarantino’s work and is willing to forgive and forget considering his more recent comments supporting actress Uma Thurman and other victims of assault.

She doesn’t care if that’s not a popular opinion, either.

“It’s not a big deal to me what people think. It doesn’t make a difference in my life. I know what happened. I do not need other people weighing in on what it’s like getting raped at 13,” she said.

Polanski pled guilty to engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse in 1977 after Geimer accused the director of getting her drunk and giving her part of a quaalude. He went on to serve 42 days in jail due to the plea bargain but fled the U.S. when ordered to serve the remainder of his 90-day sentence.

Tarantino has been at the center of controversy lately after Thurman spoke to journalists and alleged that Tarantino was upset about Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulting her, but that he later forced her into a car-stunt on the set of Kill Bill that she was told might not be safe.

Diane Kruger, who worked with the director on Inglorious Basterds, has had her name surface in many of the ensuing news articles and recently spoke out about it on Instagram.

“In light of the recent allegations made by Uma Thurman against Harvey Weinstein and her terrifying work experience on Kill Bill, my name has been mentioned in numerous articles in regards to the choking scene in Inglourious Basterds,” Kruger’s message began.

“This is an important moment in time and my heart goes out to Uma and anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault and abuse. I stand with you,” she continued.

“For the record however, I would like to say that my work experience with Quentin Tarantino was pure joy. He treated me with utter respect and never abused his power or forced me to do anything I wasn’t comfortable with,” Kruger concluded.