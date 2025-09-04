Rolling Ray Dead at 28: Late Influencer Began Career on MTV Reality TV Show

Rolling Ray, an internet sensation, has sadly died at the age of 28. Multiple social media reports surfaced on the evening of September 3 of his reportedly unexpected passing before his mother confirmed such in her own social media post.

Love B. Scott reports his mother, Shazola Nay, shared on Facebook, in part: “my son Ray Ray.. has gone home to be with the Lord.. this is going to be a long road.. Please pray for us.” His cousin, Kisha, shared her own Facebook post, writing in part, ““I am sitting in my room with tears rolling down my cheeks. I am so heartbroken.”

Ray, born Raymond Harper, grew in popularity after his appearance on MTV’s Catfish: Trolls in 2018. His wit became a subject of many memes and viral moments, creating vernacular for a whole generation. As of now, his cause of death has not been revealed.

He battled a number of health issues. He was living with paralysis since childhood and using a wheelchair. He suffered burns from a 2021 fire, was diagnosed with COVID and pneumonia in 2022, and contracted a blood infection in 2024. For the past year, he’s been largely out of the spotlight. In one interview, he revealed doctors predicted he wouldn’t live past the age of 14.

Per NBC News, his death was reported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Wednesday, and his body was not brought to the office for an autopsy.

His Catfish episode remains one of the most viewed. The most famous part is of him rolling up to his subject, saying, “Surprise, the boss is here,” as hosts Nev, Max, and Charlemagne Then God are entertained. “It’s the most famous boy in a wheelchair, Rolling Ray,” he adds. “We have the basic b–ch Camyonce over here,” he said, hurling insults to his subject. He also called Charlemagne a “basic b–ch,” adding, “When basic b–ches link up, it’s called a broke connection.”

Tension grew high when Camyonce came face to face with his internet troll Rolling Ray. The drama didn't end..watch the latest episode of #CatfishTrolls now! pic.twitter.com/B3OWhlKkyH — Catfish (@CatfishMTV) July 29, 2018

Zeus Network, on which Ray has appeared in a number of shows, said he was was “gone way too soon” and called him the “BIG hearted, most Raw, & Real Friend.”

“Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER!” Zeus Network said in the Instagram statement. “You were Unapologetically & Authentically your TRUEST Self.”