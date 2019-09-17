Rod Stewart Opens up About Quiet Struggle With Prostate Cancer

Rock icon Rod Stewart recently opened up about a quiet struggle he previously went through with prostate cancer. According to Entertainment Tonight, Stewart revealed that he was diagnosed with the illness a couple of years back, but did not share the new publicly at the time. “Two years ago, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody,” the 74-year-old singer said while performing at a fundraiser for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation charity in Surrey, England on Saturday evening. “I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests.”

The outlet reports that Stewart then went on to encourage the men in the audience to make sure they get tested for prostate cancer, so that if there’s a chance they could get it doctors stand a better chance of catching it early.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor,” she said, the quipping, “Finger up the bum, no harm done.”

Rod Stewart revealed that he has waged a secret battle with prostate cancer for years. https://t.co/NW70AknQ1R — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 16, 2019

Stewart’s admission of prostate cancer comes just days after his fellow rock star Eddie Money passed away from Stage 4 esophageal cancer.

In a statement to PopCulture.com on Friday, announcing his death, Money’s family said: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Eddie Money, the prolific singer and songwriter whose songs “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” and “Take Me Home Tonight” soundtracked popular music in the 1980s, has died after being diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer https://t.co/rhYcOr8zEK pic.twitter.com/2hsER2yP6V — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2019

Another star who recently opened about a battle with cancer is Hallmark Channel star Cameron Mathison, who recently took to social media to reveal that he has been diagnosed with renal cancer.

“I have a health situation that I want to share with you all,” Mathison wrote in an Instagram post. “There are many reasons I love social media, staying connected with you all, sharing fun experiences… well this time I’m asking for your help. About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I’ve been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma … or kidney cancer.”

“The good news is that it hasn’t spread to any other organs,” he went on to share. “They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it’s been growing in me for minimum 10 years. I am extremely lucky that we found it early.”

Mathison will be undergoing surgery to treat his cancer.

Tristar Media / Getty Images