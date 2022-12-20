Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night.

Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree, indicating that she was finally back at home. In her caption for the snap, she confirmed that she was back in her own home and that she was "doing great." She ended the caption by thanking everyone for sending her love as she recovers.

Her post was quickly flooded with those wishing her well on her road to recovery. Her former co-host on The Talk, Carrie Ann Inaba, commented, "Thank goodness!" The Dancing With the Stars judge shared in a follow-up comment, "Elvis will take care of you!" Current The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots expressed how grateful she is to hear Osbourne's update, as she wrote, "Oh thank God," along with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, one of Osbourne's fans wrote, "Glad you're feeling better! Hoping you have a swift, full recovery."

On Friday, it was reported that Osbourne suffered a medical emergency that was described at the time as "terrifying." She was reportedly filming a paranormal reality TV show at Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California at the time of the incident. While it was reported that she was transferred to Santa Paula Hospital, few other details were released about the incident.

Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, provided more insight into the situation via Instagram. He told his fans that his mother was filming an episode of Night of Terror with him when the incident took place. The Osbournes have a penchant for appearing in paranormal programming, as they have worked on shows such as The Osbournes: Night of Terror, The Osbournes Want to Believe, and Portals to Hell, which Jack hosts. He may have clarified what show his mother was filming, but he did not provide any other details about the matter. Instead, he will wait for her to open up about the incident, writing, "She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."