‘RoboCop’ and ‘Dick Tracy’ Actor Dead at 81: RIP to Neil Summers

Hollywood veteran Neil Summers has died. He was 81.

The British actor and stuntman passed away from natural causes at his home in Utah last Thursday while surrounded by his friends and family.

Initially a stuntman, he worked with actors like John Wayne, Clint Eastwood and Elvis Presley on set. He served as a stunt double for actors like Warren Oates, Michael J. Pollard, Michael Anderson Jr., and Roddy McDowall.

Over time, he transitioned to acting. His best known roles are in the 1990 action flick Dick Tracy as antagonist The Rodent, and as Dougy in Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 sci-fi action satire RoboCop.

Summers had many other roles, however. He appeared in plenty of other beloved movies, like The Shawshank Redemption, Howard the Duck, El Dorado, Better Off Dead, the second and third Naked Gun films, Mars Attacks!, and more. He also made appearances in several of the biggest TV shows of the 1970s and 80s, like Bonanza, Gunsmoke, Magnum P.I., and The Fall Guy.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Karen, his sister, and his niece and nephew.