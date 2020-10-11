Robin Williams' Son Zak Is Now a Married Man

✖

Robin Williams' son Zak Williams married his girlfriend, Olivia June, on Saturday, World Mental Health Day, the two announced on Twitter. The two met four years ago and are parents to son McLaurin "Mickey" Clement Williams, who was born in May 2019. June and Zak founded PYM, a new company that makes "Mood Chews" to help manage stress and anxiety, the company's website notes.

"I had the great joy of marrying my best friend [June] today! It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day," Zak wrote, adding the hashtag "World Mental Health Day." In her own tweet, June said she "Married my best friend and love of my life today," adding, "[Zak,] you were already stuck with me forever, and now it’s legally so." The two married at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles and were careful to follow coronavirus guidelines to host a safe outdoor event.

I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/ANtAW109zg — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) October 11, 2020

"In terms of the planning process, it's been challenging, but it's cool to see how safe you can be, while enjoying a festive occasion together," Zak, 37, told PEOPLE. He said June was by his side during a "challenging time in my life," after Williams' death in 2014. "I'm so thrilled that we now have a family," he said. "I love waking up with my son in the morning, making him breakfast, and then having the opportunity to show him things for the first time."

Zak is "looking forward to building this life I've always wanted to have and growing together," he said. Since his father's death by suicide, Zak has become a mental health advocate, working with Bring Change To Mind and other organizations. June also focuses on mental health as a social scientist and created Hey! VINA, an app connecting women.

The name of Zak's PYM brand is an acronym for "Prepare Your Mind." In an interview with Entrepreneur, Zak said everything he does in life is now influenced by his mission to support mental health causes. "I've worked with several mental-health nonprofits, and it was really crucial for me when it came to my activity in the private sector to align with what I felt was my life's mission," he said earlier this year. "And prior to starting PYM, I was doing things I was passionate about and engaged with, but it wasn't my life's calling." He said the decision to start the company was "based upon focusing all my energy and effort around mental-health support."

Zak is the son of Williams and his first wife, Valerie Velardi. He has two younger half-siblings from his father's marriage to Marsha Garces, Zelda Rae Williams, 31, and Cody Alan Williams, 28. Cody married Maria Flores on July 23, 2019, which would have been his father's 68th birthday.