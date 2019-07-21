Robin Williams Fans Mourn the Comedy Legend on What Would Have Been His 68th Birthday

Social media mourned Robin Williams on Sunday, which would have been his 68th birthday. Williams left the world heartbroken with his passing in 2014, and comedians everywhere still hold him in the highest regard. this weekend, they turned again to his incredible legacy for inspiration.

“He would have been 68 years old today,” wrote author David Itzkoff, alongside a photo of Williams on Sunday.

Itzkoff published a biography of Williams last year titled simply Robin. It traced the comedian’s meteoric rise from stand-up comedy to TV acclaim and, eventually, Academy Award-winning performances in movies, and everything in between. The book was just one of the ways that pop culture at large has grappled with the loss of Williams, and how he has remained a fixture in the public consciousness.

“Heartbreaking,” one fan responded to Itzkoff, “every time I see his picture I cry a little. Then I think of all the gifts he left behind.”

“Can’t believe we are coming up on five years already,” added another.

Elsewhere online, fans shared other tributes to Williams, highlighting his huge body of work and his commitment to genuine performance.

“Every year it gets harder to accept that this man isn’t here anymore,” one fan tweeted. “I will always treasure his movies, his humour, his passion and everything he stood for. Never will there be another Robin Williams. Happy Birthday Robin.”

There have been many tributes, memorials and send-ups to Williams since his passing in 2014. Last year, HBO aired a documentary titled Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, which traced his career and gave a fresh look at his personality both on stage and off through his close friends and colleagues.

In addition, this summer has had Williams’ legacy back on everyone’s mind as Disney released its live-action remake of Aladdin. This time around, Will Smith filled Williams’ iconic role as Genie, which he took on back in 1992. According to film critic Lindsay Ellis, this marked the beginning of celebrity voice talent in animated features, and was a turning point for Williams’ behind the scenes integrity.

Williams passed away on August 11, 2014. The actor had struggled with addiction and mental health issues for decades, and at the time, he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. Robins died by suicide at his home in California at the age of 63.



If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).