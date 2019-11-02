Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda’s On-Point Halloween Costume Lights up Social Media With Excitement

Robin Williams once admitted to naming his daughter Zelda Williams after Princess Zelda from the Legend of Zelda Nintendo games, so it was only a matter of time before she finally dressed as a character from the games. For this year’s Halloween, Zelda dressed as Link, the series’ protagonist. Zelda’s followers rejoiced in the perfect costume pick.

On Thursday, Zelda shared a video of herself smiling as she wore a full Link costume, complete with the character’s familiar blonde hair, pointed ears and green outfit. “Imma break all your pots tonight,” she joked, referencing one of the common features in the games.

She also shared a hilarious video of herself running around, carrying a chicken on her head.

The posts drew hundreds of comments from fans, who were excited to see Zelda, 30, back on Twitter.

“Zelda dresses as link. Welp. Everyone pack it up. She won Halloween,” one person wrote.

“This is my favorite Zelda… Link… Zel… L… Z… Zinc — This is my favorite vitamin costume,” one person joked.

“Your father would be proud,” another wrote.

“Robin would be one proud dad! I bet he’s somewhere right now laughing his ass off!” one fan wrote on Facebook.

Williams, who died in 2014 at age 63, was known as a big Legend of Zelda fan, even appearing in a Nintendo commercial with Zelda.

“From what I’ve been told, they were playing Zelda when they were pregnant with me,” Zelda explained in the 2011 commercial. “I think both my parents really liked the name and it stuck.”

“A lot of people call me and say, ‘Is she named after F. Scott Fitzgerald’s wife?’ No,” Williams said. “It’s Zelda from The Legend of Zelda.”

Zelda is the daughter of Williams and his second wife, Marsha Garces. She has two other siblings, half-brother Zak Williams, from Williams’ first marriage; and brother Cody Alan Williams.

Since her father’s death, Zelda has worked hard to establish a film and television career on her own. She starred in an episode of Criminal Minds in 2017 and appeared in the 2016 Freeform series Dead of Summer. She also voiced characters in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Legend of Korra animated series.

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Podwall Entertainment