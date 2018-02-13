Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Reunite and Fans Freak

Twilight fans are freaking out after Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were spotted together at a Los Angeles bar over the weekend.

Was just at bar enjoying my friends birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my twilight mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I’m reliving my highschool twilight fantasies — Leah Cordova (@LeahVioleta) February 12, 2018

They were just having drinks at the bar, like everyone else there. 🙂 — Talia Davis (@TaliaADavis) February 13, 2018

when you’re just innocently at a bar in LA and suddenly robert pattinson and kristen stewart appear right in front of you. EDWARD AND BELLA IN THE SPARKLY FLESH 😮 — Aj Knight (@imajknight) February 12, 2018

Other patrons of Edendale, which is in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood, who witnessed the under-the-radar reunion confirmed that 27-year-old Stewart and 31-year-old Pattinson “were there for quite a while.”

Fans are naturally losing it over the sighting, which serves as the first time in about five years that Pattinson and Stewart have publicly spent time together.

MAYBE ROB AND KRIS DECIDED TO MEET AGAIN CAUSE THEY’VE GROWN A BIT OLDER, GOT A LITTLE MORE MATURE, LEARN MORE ABOUT LIFE BUT THEY STILL COULDN’T FORGET EACH OTHER AND NOW THEY’RE LIKE MAYBE WE COULD START OVER AGAIN. BUT THIS TIME IT MEANS FOREVER. — Robsten (@BacktoRobsten) February 12, 2018

rob and kristen? hanging out? without papz? being low key? with no pics? yep. seems like the robsten i know. — angel (@RKPayne1328) February 12, 2018

Even though Pattinson remains unattached after splitting from his fiancèe FKA Twigs in October, fans shouldn’t get their hopes too high, however, as Stewart is currently dating model Stella Maxwell.

Although a source claimed in September that Pattinson and Stewart had become “very close” again, Gossip Cop investigated that claim as well and found that there has been no physical or photo evidence that this rumor had any truth to begin with.

Pattinson has also been linked to Emma Watson in recent months, with a source claiming the two had been texting and that someone close to them said, “They share the same sense of humor and have so much in common. They’ve always had chemistry, but the timing has never been right until now.”

However, after investigating the rumor, Gossip Cop reports that it, too is false.