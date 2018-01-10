Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson Are Not a Couple, Report Says

A recent rumor claimed that Robert Pattinson and Emma Watson went “public” as a couple, but a new report states that is not true.

The rumor claimed the two had been texting and that someone close to them said, “They share the same sense of humor and have so much in common. They’ve always had chemistry, but the timing has never been right until now.”

Gossip Cop has investigated that rumor and now reports that it is completely false.

Robert Pattinson has been at the center of many celebrity rumors lately, with one of the more prominent ones being that he has reunited with his ex, Kristen Stewart.

Back in Sept., celebrity news and gossip outlets reported “signs” were “pointing toward the Twilight stars rekindling their fiery romance.”

There was even a supposed source who claimed, “Robert and Kristen have become very close again… [They] are talking all the time,” and added, “Rob’s pals would love to see them get back together.”

Gossip Cop investigated that claim as well and found that there has been no physical or photo evidence that this rumor had any truth to begin with.

Earlier in 2017, however, Pattinson did finally address those comments that Donald Trump previously made about him and Stewart.

Back in 2012, after news broke that Stewart had cheated on Pattinson with Rupert Sanders, her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Trump tweeted, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!”

“Does it seem somewhat surreal that the current president of the United States once wrote a bunch of tweets about you?” an interviewer asked him.

“I think there’s so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it didn’t really mean anything. But I guess now I’m sort of thinking, like, ‘Well, I guess that is related to me,’ ” Pattinson said.

“But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, ‘Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.’ It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don’t know — this could be why people get annoyed with me,” Pattinson added.