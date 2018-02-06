Robert Pattinson Shows off His Beach Body During Workout in Antigua

Twilght star Robert Pattinson recently headed down to Antigua for vacation and showed off his beach body during an ocean-side workout.

On Monday, the 31-year-old actor tossed on some black swim trunks and a pair of sunglasses and went out for a run before reportedly hitting the weights, according to PEOPLE.

Pattinson has been through his fair share of dietary changes over the years, most often due to whatever his film roles have required.

He previously spoke about his diet on the film The Lost City of Z, and how he and much of the cast, which included former Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, would survive on one meal a day while playing jungle adventurers in the 1902s.

“I had literally eaten nothing for the entire time,” Pattinson said about the dietary limitations for the role.”I loved it afterwards, for like a week in London, where I have a 28-inch waist. I was like, ‘Ooh! Skinny jeans!’ “

In an interview from 2017, Hunnam revealed that he and Pattinson didn’t really communicate much on the set of The Lost City of Z.

“I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna [Miller], but I didn’t spend any time with Tom [Holland] or Robert. I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen, through the work. I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera,” Hunnam said while speaking to reporters at the Berlin Film Festival.

Hunnam went on to say that he thought maybe their lack of off-camera interaction was due to Robert just being extremely focused on the work.

“I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us,” he explained.

The film wrapped production in 2016, and Hunnam told reporters that since then Pattinson has taken opportunities to get in touch. “He’s reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now,” Hunnam continued, “so I think it was about the work.”

In Pattinson’s defense, Hunnam also took a pretty method direction for his role preparation and execution on the set.

“I wanted to be away from everybody, in a scaled-back version of living as much as possible. They found this tiny hotel for me that was basically like little huts in the jungle where I could be by myself. I was so engaged in this process of no emails, no phone — I didn’t speak to the rest of the outside world during the duration of the shooting,” he continued.

“When we started shooting the explorations, the others wanted to stay in my hotel, but I couldn’t break the [silent] spell. I just avoided them in the lunch room,” Hunnam concluded.