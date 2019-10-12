Robert Forster Dead: ‘Last Man Standing’ Star Molly McCook Heartbroken Over Bud Baxter Actor’s Passing

The death of actor Robert Forster on Friday night was a shock to the film and acting community. The Oscar-nominated actor succumbed to brain cancer at the age of 78, the same day his final performance in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premiered on Netflix. Word quickly spread about the actor’s passing and many couldn’t hide their feelings, quickly heading online to share. One standout was Forster’s co-stars from Last Man Standing on Fox. Star Nancy Travis shared her thoughts shortly after the news broke, while Molly McCook took a more reserved path to share her sadness over the loss.

The heartbreak was real for the actress who has now lost her television grandfather on the sitcom and in real life. Forster made his final appearance on the series in October 2018, making a ghostly appearance months after his on-screen passing to help son Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) come to terms with his death and look deeper at his relationship with his children.

Forster became a memorable guest star on the high-rated sitcom, appearing on 10 episodes between its move from ABC to FOX over summer 2018. Actress Nancy Travis captured her feelings and his impact on the show with her post on Twitter.

“A truly gifted actor and one of the loveliest people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. RIP Robert,” Travis wrote.

Fans also let their own feelings be heard on both star’s posts, mourning the loss of the actor.

“Loved him! Seemed like a nice guy heard him on a podcast always will be Bud Baxter and Max Cherry to me,” one fan wrote.

“So sad to hear of Robert Forster’s passing. A kind and gentile soul. Rest in Peace,” a second added.

“I’m so sorry to hear that. I missed him on LMS. I enjoyed him as Mike’s father. Sad day,” a third wrote.

Several other famous names have since chimed in and bid the star farewell following his death. This includes Jackie Brown co-star Samuel L. Jackson and Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Forster was nominated for an Oscar thanks to his performance as Max Cherry in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown. It also served as a boost to his career at the time, putting him back on the radar for many.