Robert De Niro Injures Leg, Forced Off Set of Latest Martin Scorsese Movie

✖

Robert De Niro suffered an injury while in Oklahoma for filming on Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon and is heading back to New York City for treatment. TMZ reports that the leg injury happened off-set, during De Niro's free time, and that production won't be affected. People connected to the film told the outlet that De Niro already filmed his scenes.

The extent of De Niro's injury, as well as how the injury occurred, is not known. It's unclear if the 77-year-old will return to shoot more after he's healed. The outlet reports that De Niro was already planning to go home for a few weeks. However, a production source said that crew members were told they'd have Friday off because of the injury, so it's possible there were a couple of scenes for De Niro to shoot.

Based on David Grann's novel of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and follows the real-life murders of several members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Between 1921 and 1926, more than 60 people were confirmed murdered or disappeared. After an investigation by the first undercover operation conducted by the agency that eventually evolved into the FBI, it was established that racist laws forcing members of the Osage nation to be placed under the stewardship of white "Guardians" incentivized at least some of the murders.

In addition to De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion. Scorsese produces and directs for Apple Studios. Producing alongside the legendary filmmaker are Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and Appian Way Productions. Deadline reports that it is expected to wrap later this year or early in 2022.