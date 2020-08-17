✖

Kim Kardashian may be one of the most famous women in the world, but that doesn't mean she isn't subject to teasing by little brother Rob Kardashian! The Skims founder took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her company's matching camisole and underwear while holding the family dog, Sushi, captioning the post, "Say hello to my little friend."

Rob was quick to notice the movie reference his sister was making, commenting under her post with a number of crying emojis, "You never even seen Scarface, stop playing." While Kim didn't respond to her baby bro, little sister Khloé Kardashian wrote back to Rob, "hahahahaha step away from the phone."

Rob appears to be making his way back into his family's spotlight after a period of acting more reclusive, posting photos on social media after a group beach trip for little sister Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday. "Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam‼️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY [Kylie Jenner]‼️ Love You WOO!!" Rob captioned family photos from the trip, which included Tristan Thompson amid rumors the Cleveland Cavaliers player had reconciled with Khloé, the mother of his 2-year-old daughter True, after their February 2019 split.

Khloé recently said there was a possibility that Rob would want to return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians after years of absence, telling SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, "My brother's coming back around. He's feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just started a whole new season, so here we go."

Rob became much more private following his split from fiancée Blac Chyna in 2017. The two have since been embroiled in legal battles over the custody of daughter Dream, now 3, accusing each other of drug use and abuse on both sides. Despite any turmoil while co-parenting, an insider told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, "Rob is in the best place, he hasn't been doing this well in years. He's been taking his workouts and eating well serious and has been significant results. Rob is much happier and has been around his family more after years of being a homebody." A separate source told Us Weekly of Rob's mindset, "The combo of all these things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body. He's really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place."