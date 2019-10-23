Rob Kardashian Shows off Incredible Weight Loss While out With Sister Kim

Rob Kardashian has been laying low these days after his relationship with Blac Chyna fell apart then turned physical. But this isn’t the first time he’s attempted to stay out of the public eye despite the fact that his family has become world famous. After his breakup with Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon back in 2010, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gained quite a bit of weight, then lost it, then gained it back again. But now, it seems as though he’s trying to get back on track as he showed off his weight loss with sister Kim Kardashian.

In a video Kim shared to her Instagram stories from her birthday celebration Monday night, Kardashian was caught a few times looking much slimmer than he has in recent years. According to TMZ, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant is around 20 pounds lighter thanks to cutting out alcohol, reducing his fast food intake and choosing to workout. Sources also told the outlet that Kardashian is in a really good place mentally and is fully devoted to raising his daughter Dream.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The family celebrated Kim’s 39th birthday by having a low-key family dinner catered by Carousel Restaurant — popular for their Middle Eastern cuisine. The KKW founder was showered with gifts from her family, but something she said made her heart so happy was the fact that her husband Kanye West donated $1 million in their name to her favorite charities.

Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share a video of his other sister Kylie Jenner mouthing “rise and shine” after her new catchphrase went viral. His account hardly features behind the scene videos or photos of his family, rather promo teases or clips from the popular reality series, so fans were shocked to see him post the video of Jenner.

The billionaire went viral after singing the three words in a soulful sound during a recent video she pushed out to YouTube. The 22-year-old gave fans a full tour of the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters and towards the end she woke her daughter up from a nap singing “Rise and Shine” and not only did fans notice, but A-listers like Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande did as well.

Since then, she’s not only allegedly filed several forms to get the words trademarked, but she’s now selling merchandise on her online store that reads the phrase.