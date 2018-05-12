Rob Kardashian Reportedly Urging Sister Khloe to Dump Tristan Thompson

The Kardashian clan is doing their best to come to terms with Tristan Thompson‘s infidelity, but Rob Kardashian is reportedly in no rush to forgive him.

The lone Kardashian brother is still furious with Thompson, according to a report by TMZ. Sources close to the 31-year-old say that he openly thinks that Thompson is an “a—hole,” and he doesn’t think he’ll ever get over how the NBA player disrespected and embarrassed his sister, especially while she was pregnant.

Recently, more and more reports seem to agree that Khloé is slowly forgiving Thompson, and they’re going to work out their relationship for their newborn daughter. However, Kardashian is reportedly not on board. He’s also no pleased that the rest of his famous family is following Khloé’s lead and trying to move on.

Insiders say that Kardashian, who has always been closest to Khloé out of all of his sisters, believes that she should move on. He has adamantly stated that she deserves better than Thompson.

However, those close to Kardashian also say that he is ecstatic to have a new niece in the family, and he can’t wait to meet baby True. Kardashaian reportedly said that True is “gorgeous,” and he already believes his own daughter, Dream will watch out for her the same way that Khloé always did for him. Reportedly, Kardashian plans to be the uncle that will spoil baby True.

This morning, Khloé took to Twitter, responding to a few select fan questions, though she still didn’t directly address the cheating scandal. She posted about motherhood and about her new daughter’s looks after giving fans their first peak at the baby a few days ago.

“True is beautiful!” one fan wrote, adding “looks just like her daddy!!”

“Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something lol,” Khloé responded.

“How do you think she looks like Tristan or you?” asked another follower.

“Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy,” Khloé said again.

Khloé and Thompson had True amidst an explosive cheating scandal, and many assumed that Khloé would leave her NBA player boyfriend after he was unfaithful to her. So far, it looks like that’s not the case. The reality star has remained in Cleveland and the two are reportedly trying to work their differences out. In her return to social media, she made no mention of the controversy.

On Wednesday, a new report indicated that Thompson himself was “relieved” when the story came out, feeling that he didn’t have to hid his infidelity anymore.

“Khloé has completely forgiven Tristan for cheating on her, and it really wasn’t hard for her to do because he literally broke down crying in her hospital room after she had given birth to True,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tristan was absolutely devastated that he had hurt and betrayed Khloé. Adding to the grief, was of course the timing of when it all came out, the days before she gave birth.”