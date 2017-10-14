Rob Kardashian Vows to Lose Weight and ‘Get His Life Back’

Following his breakup with Blac Chyna earlier this year, Rob Kardashian is on a mission to “get his life back.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly motivated to do best by his daughter, Dream, to fight his depression and lose the weight he gained after calling it quits with Chyna, according to TMZ.

Back when Kardashian and Chyna first began dating, he started to get in shape and become healthier. When their breakup drama ignited at the end of last year and beginning of 2017, he fell into a deep depression that resulted in him gaining weight.

The 30-year-old Arthur George sock creator has reportedly hired a nutritionist to help him get back to the “old Rob.” He is also determined to do it on his own without the help of his friends or family.

One motivating factor that could help drive Kardashian to “get his life back,” is that he has a new custody arrangement of his daughter with Chyna. He has agreed to pay her $20,000 per month in child support while taking on a little over 50 percent of the custody.

Even though the Rob & Chyna stars have settled their custody negotiations, their legal troubles aren’t completely behind them. He is reportedly suing her for assault and battery.

Kardashian claims that his ex-fiancé attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord, according to The Blast. In the court documents, the father of one accuses Chyna of consuming a significant amount of drugs and alcohol on the night of December 14, 2016.

He says that she called two of his friends on FaceTime and was playing with his gun. Learn more about Kardashian’s lawsuit against Chyna here.