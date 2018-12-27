Rob Kardashian Appears in Rare Video With Dream on Christmas Morning

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance in the public eye Wednesday as he celebrated Christmas morning with the rest of the KarJenner family.

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas! 🎄♥️ A post shared by Kardashian Jenner Kids (@dashkids) on Dec 25, 2018 at 8:44am PST

The famously private Keeping Up With the Kardashians family member showed up for a brief moment of sister Khloé Kardashian’s Snapchat video of the holiday morning while holding 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

“Merry Christmas Dreamy Dream,” Khloé can be heard saying, as Rob leans in to kiss his daughter on the cheek.

Rob also shared a photo of his daughter on his Twitter account, in which she is wearing an adorable plaid dress and matching red ribbon in her hair.

“Merry Christmas everyone‼️” Rob captioned the photo. “Best feeling in the world to see my baby Happy :)”

Merry Christmas everyone ‼️ Best feeling in the world to see my baby Happy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6ocy1rizdf — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) December 25, 2018

Rob has been out of the spotlight for upwards of two years now, following a dramatic relationship with the mother of his daughter, ex Blac Chyna. But the Kardashian family has been adamant about defending his right to live a life outside of their mega-fame.

Just last week, Khloé clapped back at a fan who wrote on social media, “It’s a shame Rob Kardashian is a member of the family and he is NEVER mentioned!!!”

“My brother is my entire world!” Khloé replied. “He is definitely a king…it is a shame that you [can’t] respect us for respecting his privacy. You should not comment if you truly aren’t informed on our family.”

After gaining a significant amount of weight and getting involved with a turbulent relationship with Chyna, Kardashian has reportedly made some significant life changes to get back on track, a source close to the sock designer told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

“Rob has struggled nonstop for years with his weight and he finally seems to have turned his life around,” the insider said. “Lately Rob’s friends have been talking about how proud they are of him because he made his health a priority.”

“He was warned that if he didn’t lose weight, it could eventually become life or death, but since then he lost pounds and feels so much better,” the source continued.

As he gets back in shape physically, the source added that he is far from moving on romantically from his ex.

“Rob is nowhere near dating anyone right now seriously,” they said. “He’s happy to be getting himself back and wants to focus on that now. Rob has changed and wants to be the best father he can be. He wants to make sure Dream is cared for, so he is working on a plan to make more money.”

