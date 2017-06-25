Rob Dyrdek and Wife Bryiana Share They’re Having a Baby Girl in the Cutest Gender Reveal

Just nine months after the birth of son, Kodah, Rob Dyrdek and his wife, Bryiana Noelle Flores posted an Instagram video of the adorable gender reveal for the couple’s second child.

It’s a girl for the happy couple!

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Twinkle, twinkle little star … we spent so much time wondering what you are. Now that we know Kodah will be a big brother to a little sister, we are over the moon and can’t wait to meet you!” Flores wrote. “You are the perfect addition to our family, sweet girl, and we love you so, so much! I can’t believe this is real.”

In the video, Dyrdek pops a balloon to reveal pink confetti.

MORE: “Rob Dyrdek Speaks out After Death of Former ‘Rob & Big’ Co-Star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin

The Rob & Big star also shared a version of the video with his own sweet caption welcoming the “little princess” to the family.

“It’s a girl!!! We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we are very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can’t wait to welcome our little princess into our family,” Dyrdek wrote.

It’s a girl!!! 🎀💗💞🌸🌷💅🏽We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can’t wait to welcome our little princess into our family. 💗💗💗🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💗💗💗💗 A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Congratulations to the family!