‘Riverdale’ Writers Have Final Message for Luke Perry After Star’s Sudden Death

The Riverdale writers are remembering Luke Perry following his death on Monday at the age of 52.

Joining the round of celebrities and fans mourning the actor’s loss, the writers behind the popular CW drama, on which Perry starred since its inception, took to Twitter Monday afternoon to pen a final message to the Riverdale star, remembering him as a “joyful and vibrant soul.”

“Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul,” the official Twitter account for the Riverdale writers room tweeted. “You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale.”

Shooting to stardom in the 1990s starring as Dylan McKaye on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990-1995 and 1998-2000, Perry joined the main cast of Riverdale, the live-action adaptation of the Archie Comics characters, in 2016. His role as Fred Andrews, Archie’s father, quickly landed him as a fan-favorite character, and fans were quick to express their own grief and show the writers room support following his death.

“He was such a beautiful addition to the show. I can’t imagine how heartbroken the cast [and] crew must be today. Love to you all,” one fan wrote.

“You all wrote Fred beautifully and Luke Perry played him just as beautifully. RIP,” another commented.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken.He was my favorite Riverdale parent,” one person wrote.

The Riverdale actor had been taken by ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a “massive” stroke on Feb. 27. Although he had been conscious and communicating when paramedics arrived at his home in Sherman Oaks, his condition worsened and doctors eventually made the decision to sedate him.

His publicist confirmed his death in a statement on Monday.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophia, fiancé [sic] Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” the statement read in part.

Along with roles on Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210, Perry also starred in The Fifth Element, 8 Seconds and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. His final on-screen appearance will be as Scott Lancer in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is set around the time of the Manson Family murders. The film is scheduled be released on Friday, July 26, 2019.