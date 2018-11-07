‘Riverdale’ Star Marisol Nichols Files for Divorce From Taron Lexton

Riverdale star Marisol Nichols is divorcing her husband.

The actress, who plays Hermione Lodge on The CW drama series, filed the papers Wednesday, ending her marriage to cinematographer Taron Lexton. The couple have one child together, named Rain India Lexton, as first reported by TMZ.

The actress has been a series regular on Riverdale since the show’s start in 2017, playing Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) mother and the wife of Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). One of season two’s biggest storylines featured Hermione going head-to-head with Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) on the race for mayor. She won thanks to her husband’s influence.

Nichols rose to prominence in her role as Audrey Griswold in Vegas Vacation in 1997. She also starred on the Fox series 24 as Special Agent Nadia Yassir.

The cause for the split was not immediately revealed. The Blast reports Nichols is seeking primary custody of the couple’s 10-year-old daughter.

Nichols recently opened up to Bustle about the slow dissolution of her Riverdale character’s on-screen marriage to Hiram Lodge, saying that Hermione can’t simply leave her powerful husband.

“You know where like the marriage is over,” Nichols told the outlet, “and it’s just painful for everyone? We’re kind of watching everything start to dissolve even though it’s dangerous for her to leave and to cross Hiram. In this season, she’s gonna hit the line. She’s gonna hit her line.”

More details about Hermione’s past are expected to come to light during Wednesday’s episode, where Mendes will take on the role of 90’s-era Hermione.

“[Mendes] is playing me in high school, pre-getting together with Hiram,” Nichols added. “I love that, actually. It’s really interesting to see what Hermione was like before Hiram and what sort of turned her.”

One thing that might push Hermione over the age will be Kelly Ripa, who is set to join the cast later in the third season as Hiram Lodge’s mistress. Consuelos’ real-life wife announced the casting news on Instagram Tuesday.

“It’s a family affair,” Ripa wrote on the caption of the sultry shot. “Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the [CW Riverdale].”

With Ripa, the show has now added three of the five members of Consuelos’ family, as their eldest son Michael will be playing young Hiram in the 1990’s-set episode of the teen drama series.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.