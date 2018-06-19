‘Riverdale’ Star Charles Melton Fat-Shamed Women in Resurfaced Tweets

Riverdale fans are not happy after series star Charles Melton was found to have allegedly sent out a slew of fat-shaming tweets years ago, with the actor disparaging women in several unearthed messages.

“Fat chicks need to understand that wearing yoga pants is a privilege, not a right,” one tweet read.

In another, Melton wrote, “Man tired of all these girls talking about how skinny the VS models are,” adding the hashtags #jealousGirls and #getYourChunkyAssonTheTreadMillThen.

“Don’t tease fat kids, they already have enough on their plates,” read another.

The tweets, which have seemingly since been deleted, were shared in a screenshot by a user who wrote, “this y’alls man?” In addition, Melton’s Twitter account is now private.

Many fans voiced their displeasure on Twitter, with one fan writing that Melton “disgusts” them.

Charles Melton disgusts me. I’ve struggled with my body my whole life, and never feeling comfortable with my weight. and just seeing someone I used to support say such awful things so carelessly, not only makes me furious but it makes me feel even more self conscious. — mia (@bellarkinfinity) June 18, 2018

Another wrote that his tweets “make me sick.”

These fat shaming tweets from Charles Melton make me sick pic.twitter.com/nxabu4Xv38 — Choni memes (@choniweed) June 17, 2018

A third dragged the actor’s grammar.

CHARLES MELTON DOESNT KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN YOURE AND YOUR BUT HES TELLING WOMEN TO STOP BEING FAT — lys (@dreyfussed) June 17, 2018

Others argued that the actor may have changed since penning the tweets.

okay i’m really irrelevant but i don’t understand why everyone is freaking out about charles melton? like yeah, he said some fucked up shit and it’s completely ridiculous but. it was in 2012. it was six years ago. stop making drama where it doesn’t have to be🤦🏽‍♀️ — Mirah (@lovelyxtragedyx) June 18, 2018

“We all make mistakes,” wrote one user.

I’m gonna get a ton of hate..oh well. Charles Melton posted those tweets 6 YEARS AGO. He’s changed. Stop hating on him for the mistakes he made 6 years ago. We all make mistakes. Just wanted to show my thoughts🤗 — Abby Lee (@ALD5867) June 19, 2018

Melton, who would have been around 20 or 21 at the time the tweets were allegedly posted, has not commented. The actor’s first professional role was on Glee in 2014, and he scored the role of bully Reggie Mantle on Riverdale after actor Ross Butler left the show after its first season.

The tweets are in direct contrast to the stance of Melton’s Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes, who have used their platform to promote body positivity on several occasions.

