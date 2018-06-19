Celebrity

‘Riverdale’ Star Charles Melton Fat-Shamed Women in Resurfaced Tweets

Riverdale fans are not happy after series star Charles Melton was found to have allegedly sent out a slew of fat-shaming tweets years ago, with the actor disparaging women in several unearthed messages.

“Fat chicks need to understand that wearing yoga pants is a privilege, not a right,” one tweet read.

In another, Melton wrote, “Man tired of all these girls talking about how skinny the VS models are,” adding the hashtags #jealousGirls and #getYourChunkyAssonTheTreadMillThen.

“Don’t tease fat kids, they already have enough on their plates,” read another.

The tweets, which have seemingly since been deleted, were shared in a screenshot by a user who wrote, “this y’alls man?” In addition, Melton’s Twitter account is now private.

Many fans voiced their displeasure on Twitter, with one fan writing that Melton “disgusts” them.

Another wrote that his tweets “make me sick.”

A third dragged the actor’s grammar.

Others argued that the actor may have changed since penning the tweets.

“We all make mistakes,” wrote one user.

Melton, who would have been around 20 or 21 at the time the tweets were allegedly posted, has not commented. The actor’s first professional role was on Glee in 2014, and he scored the role of bully Reggie Mantle on Riverdale after actor Ross Butler left the show after its first season.

The tweets are in direct contrast to the stance of Melton’s Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes, who have used their platform to promote body positivity on several occasions.

Photo Credit: The CW

