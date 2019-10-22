Rita Ora Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in High-Slitted Gown

Singer Rita Ora suffered an unexpected wardrobe malfunction while attending the Cartier London celebration at The Chiltern Firehouse Monday night. Wearing a red gown with a high slit, which she paired with an extravagant headpiece, the 28-year-old left little to the imagination when she stepped out following her performance with her shapewear accidentally on display.

The wardrobe mishap happened as Ora left the building, her gown billowing and the lengthy slit opening to briefly reveal her nude colored undergarments.

You can see photos of the malfunction on the Daily Mail by clicking here.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions. While attending Cartier’s Precious Cargo party in November 2018, the singer once again showed a little more skin that anticipated when a gust of wind lifted the back of her flowy Iris van Herpen semi-sheer gown, according to PEOPLE. The mishap revealed the sheer slip she was wearing underneath and bare butt to the cameras.

Before that, in March of 2017, Ora accidentally revealed her near-transparent black lacy underwear when getting out of her car to go to dinner with friends in London.

At the Met Gala in 2014, Ora again proved just how dangerous high slits can be when she pulled back her dress while posing for paparazzi, accidentally revealing her underwear.

Of course, Ora doesn’t necessarily shy away from giving fans an eyeful, as she frequently shares intimate photos. Earlier this week, she took to her Instagram Story in a black bra to show off her new necklace. She also donned a black body suit and chaps while performing at the American Express Gold Event at Casino del Bosque.

The singer currently has plenty on her plate to keep her busy. In September, it was announced that she would join Adam Lambert to headline a benefit concern in Sweden for late EDM artist Avicii. Set to be held on Dec. 5, the concert, called the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness, will feature 19 of the DJ’s prominent collaborators and will reportedly center around a 30-piece band and a rotating cast of singers.

The proceeds from the concert will all go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, which his family created following his death last year. The foundation focuses on supporting suicide prevention as well as those with mental illness. It will later expand to be active in climate change, development assistance, nature consideration, and endangered species.

Other acts in the concert include Alex Ebert, Aloe Blacc, Amanda Wilson, Andreas Moe, Audra Mae, Blondfire, Bonn, Carl Falk, Dan Tyminski, Daniel Adams Ray, Joe Janiak, Nick Furlong, Otto Knows, Sandro Cavazza, Simon Aldred, Vargas Lagola, and Zack Abel.