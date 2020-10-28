Rita Ora Posts Sun-Soaked Bikini Throwback Photos to Combat Rainy Day Blues

✖

Rita Ora isn't going to let the rainy day blues get her down. On Instagram, the singer posted a slew of throwback photos from sunnier times. In fact, she made two separate posts in order to showcase all of her stunning throwback photos from her holiday in Greece and Ibiza.

In the first series of photos, Ora posted a few bikini shots to showcase her time having fun in the sun. She also included a low-key snap of herself while on a plane traveling to one of her destinations. Like many others right now amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Ora is currently dreaming of a time when she could relax while on vacation, hence the throwback photos. "Take me back," she wrote. "It's Raining in London and I found these bad boys. Film camera from my last summer hols. Greece/Ibiza 2020."

Ora posted a second round of throwback photos a couple of days after she posted the first batch. In the second post, Ora dons an array of bikinis while she poses for the camera, which produced glamorous black-and-white shots. She also posted a photo of herself enjoying breakfast in bed, showcasing that she really had a relaxing time while on her international vacation. Early on during this global pandemic, Ora came under fire for renting a farmhouse to stay at while she hunkered down.

In late March, the singer reportedly left her London home and arrived at her new location on March 21. She reportedly stayed at a rural Cotswold property in southwest England with a few of her friends. However, those living in the area weren't exactly happy about having her as their new neighbor.

Ora was said to be staying with five other people during the getaway, which they reportedly booked prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, locals in the area did not believe that she and her friends should have left London during that time. In an online group for residents in the area, one person reportedly commented, "Surely she should respect the rules and have stayed in f—ing London?" Even though she came under fire for her decision to leave London, one of her friends said, "She is deadly serious about coronavirus lockdown and doing her bit by self-isolating and not traveling home."