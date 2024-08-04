The pop star spoke out after having to cancel her show due to the emergency.

Rita Ora was forced to cancel a recent concert appearance due to a snap hospitalization in Budapest, calling the cancellation "doctor's orders." "Please forgive this unexpected turn of events but sadly I will not be able to perform at Campus Fesztivál tonight," Ora wrote in a statement. "Having spent the night in hospital in Budapest, I must rest thoroughly and follow doctor's orders."

The health issue that led to the hospital stay was not disclosed, but it was clearly enough to require an overnight stay. "I am so sorry to my fans who are going to be there today and I'm truly thankful for your understanding," the statement added.

Things don't seem to be too serious for Ora if the rest of her week is any indication, which is honestly the best any of us could hope for in life. She was out and about in London with her husband, Time Bandits star Taika Waititi.

Prior to her cancellation, Ora wrapped up a performance in Lithuania before heading to the festival in Hungary that was eventually canceled. According to PEOPLE, Ora's next scheduled performance is August 16 in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Ora is likely still enjoying the release of Descendents: The Rise of Red, where she portrays the Queen of Hearts in the fourth edition of the Disney Channel series.