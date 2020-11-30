Riley Keough Shares Photos From Thanksgiving Weekend With Friends and Family

✖

Actress Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, spent Thanksgiving weekend with her friends and family. The Mad Max: Fury Road star shared several photos and clips with her friends on her Instagram Story, including one with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. Keough's fun Thanksgiving holiday comes before she starts work on two major projects she signed on for in recent weeks.

Some of the videos Keough shared were first posted by her friend, Dumplin' actress Georgie Flores. Keough actually took over Flores' Instagram account for part of Saturday night. She shared a clip of herself joining her friends dancing to Shania Twain's "Main! I Feel Like a Woman." "Celebrating my 12th birthday this year," Keough jokingly added. One photo she shared over the weekend was a selfie with Smith-Petersen. "Yeehaw," she added.

Keough, 31, was cast in two major projects recently. Late last month, she joined Dakota Fanning for Cult Following, a series based on Bexy Cameron's upcoming memoir, reports Deadline. Johnson will star as Cameron and Keough will play a close friend who joins her to investigate modern cults in America. Cameron brings her own experiences with cults to the table, as she escaped one at age 16. Johnson and Ro Donnelly are producing through their TeaTime Pictures with Keough and Gina Gammell's Felux Culpa. It is part of a first-look deal TeaTume has with Platform One Media.

"We are so thrilled to bring Bexy’s incredible story to television alongside our dear, beautiful friends at TeaTime, Dakota, and Ro," Keough and Gammell said in a statement. "We couldn’t dream of better collaborators for this. Thank you Platform One, we can’t wait for this adventure." Cameron's memoir is set to be published in July 2021.

Earlier this month, Variety reported Keough joined the all-star cast of The Guilty, a new Netflix thriller written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and based on a Danish drama. Jake Gyllenhaal will star as a 911 dispatch operator who tries to save the life of a caller, only to discover the case is stranger than he thought. Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Dano, and Bull Burr also star in the movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film has been in the works since at least 2018 after the original Danish film won an award at the Sundance Film Festival. Keough has starred in several Netflix movies, including the just-released The Devil All the Time with Tom Holland.