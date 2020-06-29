Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Shares Swimsuit Snap Alongside Camila Morrone

✖

Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough shared an idyllic summertime snapshot on Instagram this weekend with actress Camila Morrone. The two stars posed in a Polaroid, which Keough placed on a plain wooden table before photographing with her phone. The scene looked like the perfect getaway to fans, who showered Keough with compliments in the comment section.

Keough is not letting the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of her social life, as she revealed on Instagram this weekend. The daughter of Lisa Marie Presley flashed a peace sign with one hand in her new post as she posed beside Morrone. The two were outside, apparently sitting in front of a tree after dark and enjoying a drink and some music. Keough captioned the post with a cryptic pair of emojis: a taco and a tongue.

View this post on Instagram 🌮 👅 @camilamorrone A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Jun 27, 2020 at 12:16pm PDT

Fans will be seeing a lot more of Keough and Morrone together in an upcoming TV miniseries called Daisy Jones & The Six. The show is about a fictional 1970s rock band by the same name, tracing their rise through the Los Angeles music scene and their "quest for worldwide icon status." Both actresses appear in all 13 episodes of the show, according to IMDb, with Keough playing lead singer Daisy Jones and Morrone's part not yet listed.

Daisy Jones & the Six is being made as an Amazon Prime Video Original, with only one season planned. It is based on a novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who herself worked in the entertainment industry behind the scenes while writing her books. However, Jones is not credited as a writer on the screenplay adaptation of her book, and is listed only as a producer.

Jones has said that Daisy Jones & The Six is partly inspired by her own experience growing up, and by watching Fleetwood Mac performances on television over the years. For Keough, the role may hit close to home as well, seeing as how she is descended from perhaps the most iconic rockstar in music history.

The show is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine company, which focuses heavily on book adaptations. It was announced back in the summer of 2018, with Keough and Morrone cast in November. At the time of this writing, it is still listed in "pre-production," so it may be a while before Keough and Morrone are together on set — let alone before fans get to see it.