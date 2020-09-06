Rihanna Suffers Black Eye With Bruised Face Following Electric Scooter Accident

Rihanna is doing well after an accident with an electric scooter on Friday night. Photos of the "We Found Love" singer with a bruised face surfaced after she visited a restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Rihanna is the latest celebrity to suffer an accident with an electric vehicle. Last month, America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell suffered a broken back while testing out an electric bike at his home.

"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," Rihanna's representative told PEOPLE. "Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly." The statement came after paparazzi photos of Rihanna trying to avoid cameras from inside an Escalade as she arrived at Giorgio Baldi. After she took her sunglasses off, bruises under her eyes were visible, TMZ reported.

The photos surfaced a few days after Rihanna appeared all smiles in a Vogue video with rapper A$AP Rocky. She recently picked her close friend to be a model in her first Fenty Skin campaign. In the clip, Rihanna told Rocky that men have skins just as complicated as women and discussed her own past skin issues. "Started from acne for sure all the way to sensitivity and melasma and being a Black woman with not knowing I need to use SPF," she said. "I've learned a lot."

Rihanna's next major project is her upcoming documentary, which will be released on Amazon on July 4, 2021. The film was directed by Peter Berg, who directed Rihanna in Battleship. "She's a remarkable woman, who every day seems to grow and branch out into new businesses and new endeavors at a rate that it’s almost hard to keep up with," Berg told Collider. He said the film has been in the works for years, but every time they think it is finished, Rihanna starts work on another project. "She's firing on all cylinders, she’s making new music now and she's having so much success in business and she's such an entrepreneur that we're letting it grow, but we are gonna try and close it up in the spring and release it in the summer," he said.

Although it's not clear what kind of electric scooter Rihanna was using at the time of her accident, she is not the only celebrity to suffer a recent mishap with a small electric vehicle. Last month, Cowell broke his back after falling off an electric bike. He was in surgery for six hours and doctors inserted a metal rod. Cowell missed the most recent live AGT episodes while recovering, but fellow judge Howie Mandel predicted he will be back soon.