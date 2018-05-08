Rihanna Shows off New Lingerie Line in Revealing Instagram Snap

Rihanna continued her countdown to May 11, the day her new lingerie line becomes available, with more revealing Instagram posts this weekend.

Up first on Saturday, the “Bad Girl” singer posted an orange-hued photo of herself wearing white lingerie from her Savage X Fenty line. “Sup, bra? 6 more days til [Savage X Fenty]…… category: #DAMN,” she wrote.

On Sunday, she marked five days with another artsy image of herself in a black corset.

“#DAMN. [Savage X Fenty] drops in FIVE DAYZ !! MAY.11.2018,” she wrote in the caption.

Rihanna is not keeping the revealing looks to Instagram exclusively. She was seen at a Gucci store opening in New York City Saturday, alongside Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and A$AP Rocky. The 29-year-old singer wore a unique wardrobe, including camouflage pants, a puffy black coat with a New York Yankees logo and a bejeweled Yankees baseball cap. She also wore a see-through shirt, showing off her tattoos, notes the Daily Mail.

The new lingerie line is a follow-up to Rihanna‘s immensely successful Fenty Beauty makeup line and her Fenty X Puma collection.

In a new Vogue interview, Rihanna said the line perfectly defines how she feels about herself, along with a “savage” neck-chain she occasionally wears.

“Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make. Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court,” Rihanna told Vogue. “As women, we’re looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse. And you know, guys don’t like getting the cards flipped on them — ever.”

Rihanna also said she is confident with her body image, which she often jokes about with fans on social media.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she told Vogue. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

As for her music career, Rihanna said she is working on a reggae album. It is a genre she loves, and Bob Marley is her favorite reggae artist. That is no surprise, since she has performed “Redemption Song” on tour in the past.

Rihanna also co-stars with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett in Ocean’s 8, which opens on June 8.

The lingerie line launches on Friday, May 11 at SavageX.com.

