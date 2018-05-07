Rihanna’s Pope Dress Astonishes Met Gala Crowd

Rihanna‘s 2018 Met Gala gown did not disappoint, fitting perfectly with the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme for the night.

The superstar singer, whose gowns are always the talk of New York City the night of the galas, wore a Pope-inspired hat, with Cartier diamonds covering the mini-dress.

The Maison Margiela Artisanal dress was designed by John Galliano, reports Vogue.

According to the New York Times, the new exhibit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will cover three galleries, approximately 68,600 square feet, making it the largest exhibit ever put on by the institute. The exhibit will include about 50 ecclesiastical garments on loan from the Vatican, as well as items from the Met’s own permanent collection related to Catholicism. The exhibit will also include a collection of 150 designer outfits incpired by Catholic images and style.

“Every show we do at the Costume Institute has that potential,” curator Andrew Bolton told the Times last fall. “This one perhaps more than any other. But the focus is on a shared hypothesis about what we call the Catholic imagination and the way it has engaged artists and designers and shaped their approach to creativity, as opposed to any kind of theology or sociology. Beauty has often been a bridge between believers and unbelievers.”

The Met Gala comes at an important moment for Rihanna’s fashion career. On Friday, the “Bad Girl” singer is launching her own lingerie line, called Savage X Fenty. She has been counting down to its release with sultry Instagram photos modeling items from the collection.

Here is how Rihanna‘s fans reacted to her ornate dress.

Rihanna should be stopped from entering the Met Gala until the very end, what’s the point of even trying if you’re just gonna get shown up by Rihanna walking through the same time as you anyway — A 🔮 (@ashmatxxxxx) May 7, 2018



I think we all can say that EVERYONE ELSE TRIED IT’S OKAY MAYBE NEXT YEAR #MetGala Rihanna 👑 pic.twitter.com/eFjKbpK2mP — Aina 🦋 (@suremeb) May 7, 2018



Me: How do you found a new religion?@rihanna: Lemme show you. I shall call mine RIH-LIGION.

Me (and rest of world): We worship you, our one true God. @Margiela #MetGala2018 #MetGala #MetBall pic.twitter.com/0VWz7I8yNl — SimonP (@SimonUberLord) May 7, 2018

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty