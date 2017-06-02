Rihanna Responds To Body Shaming Sports Writer With Skin-Filled Photo

Rihanna is hitting back at her critics by showing off some serious skin in a sexy getup.

The 29-year-old pop superstar attended a fashion launch at the Revolve store in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The photos of the “Kiss It Better” singer show her sporting a plunging white dress that flaunted her figure, that looked quite svelte despite what has been written about her this week.

The revealing outfit hung off of RiRi’s shoulders giving a glimpse at some sideboob and was cut high on her thighs to showcase her toned legs. She paired the frock with a corset-style belt that cinched her trim shape.

Also in attendance at the fashion launch was reality star Paris Hilton and supermodel Charlotte McKinney.

The daring ensemble seemed to be an act of defiance after a sports writer fat-shamed Rihanna saying that she looked like she was wearing a “sumo suit.”

On Monday, a Barstool Sports writer, Chris “Spags” Spagnuolo penned a piece titled “Is Rihanna Going To Make Being Fat The Hot New Trend?”

The writer says that Rihanna had been “enjoying the good room service a bit too long,” and asked if the fashion icon was “going for Ashley Graham’s spot on the plus-size hierarchy.”

Is Rihanna going to make being fat the hot new trend? https://t.co/DnFdi9AZy3 pic.twitter.com/r6jed6wRiQ — Straight Spags (@ChrisSpags) May 30, 2017

Spagnuolo wrote the article after photos surfaced showing the Battleship actress in New York City this past Saturday. She was pictured wearing distressed jeans and an oversized blue button-down.

Because Rihanna is a massive social media influencer, Spagnuolo wrote that he was worried about other young woman being inspired to gain weight to look like her.

“So you see her pushing 180 and it’s a tough world to stomach,” he wrote.

The writer then said that “the hottest girls” will soon “look like the humans in Wall-E.”

Spagnuolo continued by writing: “A world of ladies like the Hindenburg loaded into one-piece bathing suits may be on the horizon now that Rihanna is traipsing around out there looking like she’s in a sumo suit. It’s a dangerous precedent.”

After completing the article, the writer shared the story on Twitter. Even after receiving heavy backlash, Spagnuolo seemed unapologetic and even claimed that he was being “cyberbullied” because people did not care for his story.

Rihanna has not spoken out about Spagnuolo’s comments.

Rihanna fans did not like my blog calling her fat and now I’m being cyberbullied 😩 pic.twitter.com/iuvYIwW8gr — Straight Spags (@ChrisSpags) May 30, 2017