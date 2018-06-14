See Rihanna Narrowly Avoid Disastrous Wardrobe Malfunction at Ocean’s 8 London Premiere

Rihanna narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction at the premiere of Ocean’s 8 in London Wednesday night. After her one-shouldered metallic gold dress slipped off her shoulder, she had to clutch it in place in order to stop it from slipping and revealing more than just her cleavage.

Her name is Rihanna pic.twitter.com/ojsn05YPJT — L E R O Y (@_leroyk) June 13, 2018

The dress plunged to one side, showing off the tattoos on her décolletage as she went braless on the red carpet. The sleeve of the dress fell down her arm even more than it was designed to, forcing her to keep a hand perched over her chest while posing up a storm.

She avoided the same malfunction later in the evening while heading to Laylow restaurant as well.

Rihanna on her way to London’s Laylow restaurant last night for the Ocean’s 8 afterparty ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q3anYdocFZ — Rihanna Diva (@RihannaDiva__) June 14, 2018

The 30-year-old paired the metallic look with a pair of strappy matching heels and a gold clutch bag, putting her legs and arms on full display. She wore her hair in a high, sleek topknot and added a pop of bright red lipstick.

Rihanna joined her Ocean’s 8 co-stars Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling on the red carpet. Co-stars Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina were not present at the London event.

The all-female take on Ocean’s Eleven, as well as its two sequels, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, has raked in the earnings at the box office, collecting $52 million after just five days of domestic release. The film that’s been dubbed a light, breezy comedy about eight glamorous women teaming up to carry out a job is expected to do just as well overseas.

In the film, Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, who hatches a plan to steal a $150 million necklace during the Met gala and recruits a number of criminal masterminds like herself to help the plan go off without a hitch. If the plan succeeds, Ocean and her posse would walk away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art with $16.5 million each.

Fans going to re-live the glory of the Oceans franchise should be warned that it’s “not a reboot,” according to Bullock.

“We’re just a this is what’s happening in 2017. It’s not even a passing of the torch. It’s a parallel story of another family member that was raised in the same family Danny Ocean was and what happens when Debbie steps out of jail with all of these amazing, powerful women,” she told Entertainment Weekly of the film.

And while it’s mostly steered clear of negative reviews (who can say no to $52 million in domestic box offices?), before the film premiered she said the cast wouldn’t be afraid to clap back at negative comments.

“I’ll tell you, we’ve got some feisty women that will fight right back,” Bullock said. “It’s like, let’s just take a breath and let’s just see if we come up with something fun. There should be a moratorium. There should be a rule, you’re not allowed to say anything nasty until after it comes out. Obviously that’s never going to happen.”