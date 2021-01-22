Ricky Martin Debuts Bleached Beard to Mixed Reviews

Pop-star and actor Ricky Martin recently debut a new bleached beard look, and the choice to lighten his facial hair is getting some mixed reviews. The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer took to Twitter on Thursday to show off the new look, revealing his new blonde beard that meets the dark brown color of his hair. In the post's caption, Martin wrote, "When bored, bleach."

The new look has come as surprise to many, with some immediately jumping on board with it, and others not sure. One user referred to him as "Mr. Santa," while another exclaimed, "Nooooooooooooo!" Notably, after PEOPLE published a story about Martin's new beard color, the singer shared it with some laughing-face emojis with one shrugging emoji. Scroll down to see more tweets from, some of whom are loving Martin's new look, and some who are not into it.