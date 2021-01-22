Ricky Martin Debuts Bleached Beard to Mixed Reviews
Pop-star and actor Ricky Martin recently debut a new bleached beard look, and the choice to lighten his facial hair is getting some mixed reviews. The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer took to Twitter on Thursday to show off the new look, revealing his new blonde beard that meets the dark brown color of his hair. In the post's caption, Martin wrote, "When bored, bleach."
The new look has come as surprise to many, with some immediately jumping on board with it, and others not sure. One user referred to him as "Mr. Santa," while another exclaimed, "Nooooooooooooo!" Notably, after PEOPLE published a story about Martin's new beard color, the singer shared it with some laughing-face emojis with one shrugging emoji. Scroll down to see more tweets from, some of whom are loving Martin's new look, and some who are not into it.
When bored, bleach. pic.twitter.com/9t4uLwbSdp— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) January 21, 2021


"I love the new bleach beard it looks good, but I prefer your natural color better. I also want to say is that I'm glad that you and your family are keeping well especially during these difficult times. Stay happy, stay safe and enjoy life as best as you can."
"Few men could convince me that bleaching their beard is a wise move Ricky Martin is one of them. Giving me Zeus vibes and I’m here for it."
This is not a good look, mi amor. Time to shave. pic.twitter.com/laKBEoAqgA— redhead4real (@wigglyredhead) January 22, 2021
"Ricky Martin looks stunning no matter the light, the time of day, the age, the season, the angle of the picture, the volumes of bleach or anything else."
Yuh get it I guess pic.twitter.com/XtyZuQyw0d— shilee🦖🌵🐛 (@micshizzzleee) January 21, 2021
Who told @ricky_martin he was allowed to be so delicious with a crisis beard? https://t.co/tJREc73eaa— Garrett The Gay* (@GarrettCarr8) January 21, 2021
"Wow [Ricky,] you continue to recreate what it means to be sexy. Bleaching your beard created a look that is handsome beyond words."
Is everything ok baby? pic.twitter.com/VP90hUPyme— ThickySmiley 🍩 (@thickysmiley) January 22, 2021
"Ohhhh noooo....like you just as you are...a very handsome man!"
Suddenly I started singing "can't stop the feeling!" pic.twitter.com/jmJela24qf— Nelly D (@NellyDonovan15) January 22, 2021
"Ricky Martin bleached his beard & he just looks so good."
"Ricky, you have a grey fox beard, tis all ok, you'll look amazing no matter what."
#BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/JyJXkPtXuZ— E (@JeyHPapi) January 22, 2021