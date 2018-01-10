Ricky Martin Confirms He’s Married

Ricky Martin is officially off the market.

The singer and star of Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story told E! News, “I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though a formal celebration has yet to take place, the singer said he and Jwan Yosef have exchanged vowsand signed all the paperwork — including prenups.

Martin promised a huge bash to celebrate the marriage and that guests can expect to party for three days straight, although the couple does not yet know where it will take place.

The couple started dating in 2016. Martin announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they were engaged in November of that year.

Congrats to the twosome!