Ricki Lake Announces Engagement to Boyfriend

✖

Actress Ricki Lake is engaged. The star shared her announcement via Instagram as she posed for a selfie with her now-fiance Ross Burningham. "Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged," she began in her caption. "This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful."

She continued in her announcement saying, "I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human," she continued, "Our next chapter is sure to be a good one." The former talk show host spoke on the new life development with People. "Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives," she said. "Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricki Lake (@rickilake)

Though the couple has only been together for a year, they only recently made their relationship Instagram official in December 2020. The former Crybaby star has since made a few posts with her soon-to-be husband. She recently celebrated Burningham's birthday on social media saying, "Happy Birthday Ross! You have brought me so much joy and peace and laughs these last few months." She added, "I pinch myself, I am such a lucky girl. Thank you for choosing me. I love you."

The engagement news comes four years after her ex-husband Christian Evans tragically died by suicide. The two were married from 2012 to 2015. "It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed. The world didn't understand this man, but I did," she said in her announcement. "He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder. For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you. I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him."

She recently remembered her former husband on the anniversary of his death saying, "Today, February 11th marks 4 years since the world lost this beautiful soul. Christian Evans continues to be my greatest teacher. Through his compassion and kindness for others, especially those suffering from mental illness. Forever grateful for the unconditional love we shared."

She was previously married to Rob Sussman from 1994 to 2004. The couple welcomed two sons: Milo Sebastian Sussman, 23, and Owen Tyler Sussman, 19.